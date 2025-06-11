Stattys Noteboard – Foldable Whiteboard with 4 Markers

Wherever you go, your ideas follow.
Run workshops, team sessions, or strategy sprints without worrying about the space. The Stattys Noteboard gives you a smooth, reusable surface that travels light and sets up fast— like your ideas!
A whiteboard in your pocket.
The Stattys Noteboard folds down small but opens up to give you space to think, sketch, and plan, wherever you are. Made from durable, reusable PET, it’s a lightweight dry-erase surface you can use at your desk, on the train, or in a workshop. It also includes four colored markers and a microfiber pouch that doubles as your eraser.
Unfold. Sketch. Fold.
✔ Run coaching sessions on the go and capture reflections, goals, or frameworks wherever you meet clients
✔ Facilitate team-building exercises and map group input in real time, even outside traditional meeting rooms
✔ Sketch visual plans during agile stand-ups, retrospectives, or design sprints without needing a whiteboard
✔ Lead remote workshops or trainings with a reusable surface that folds neatly between sessions
✔ Use in feedback rounds, icebreakers, or collaborative check-ins to draw out ideas and structure group discussions
Color: White gloss (double-sided: plain + grid)
Size (Unfolded): 88 × 38 cm
Size (Folded): 13 × 8 cm
Material: Recyclable PET
Weight: 0.18 kg
Includes: 1 foldable Stattys Noteboard, 1 microfiber pouch (also serves as eraser), 1 set of 4 Staedtler Lumocolor® dry-erase markers (black, blue, green, red)
..and when they are, they’re often too small or not travel friendly at all because of their fixed size.
The Stattys Noteboard packs a full dry-erase surface into a design that fits in your pocket. It folds down to pocket size but opens into a full dry-erase workspace, so you can sketch ideas, plan sessions, and visualize thinking wherever you are! It’s clean, reusable, and comes with 4 color markers and a pouch that doubles as your eraser. It is designed for trainers, coaches, students, and teams who think on their feet.
Use it to structure activities or quick retrospectives when you're working offsite, outdoors, or without access to tools
Lay it flat on tables for group mapping, reflection rounds, or decision grids
Write down mood meters, team answers, or quick prompts that spark connection. It’s easy to fold up and reuse in the next round
Use the grid side to guide problem framing, ideation, or user journey mapping — then fold it up and bring it to the next session
As a sales engineer, I'm always explaining complex topics to customers - this allows me to pull a whiteboard out of my bag regardless of where I am. I've had multiple customers see this, and buy them for themselves. I've also bought these for my kids for their schoolwork. Can't recommend it enough.
Dan O.
I really enjoy using this noteboard—it's the perfect size to toss into my bag without adding extra weight. The packaging is clever because it comes with everything you need: the board, marker, and the bag itself doubles as an eraser, which is pretty handy. I've found myself using it a lot when traveling with colleagues, especially during those spontaneous brainstorms on the road. It's super helpful for anyone like me who always has ideas popping up randomly and needs a quick way to jot them down.
Jan
Good product—we can use it anywhere.
S.I.
