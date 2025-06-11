Stattys Noteboard – Foldable Whiteboard with 4 Markers

The Stattys Noteboard folds down small but opens up to give you space to think, sketch, and plan, wherever you are. Made from durable, reusable PET, it’s a lightweight dry-erase surface you can use at your desk, on the train, or in a workshop. It also includes four colored markers and a microfiber pouch that doubles as your eraser.

A whiteboard in your pocket.

✔ Run coaching sessions on the go and capture reflections, goals, or frameworks wherever you meet clients

✔ Facilitate team-building exercises and map group input in real time, even outside traditional meeting rooms

✔ Sketch visual plans during agile stand-ups, retrospectives, or design sprints without needing a whiteboard

✔ Lead remote workshops or trainings with a reusable surface that folds neatly between sessions

✔ Use in feedback rounds, icebreakers, or collaborative check-ins to draw out ideas and structure group discussions



